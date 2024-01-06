Will Wofford be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Wofford's complete tournament resume.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 242

Wofford's best wins

Against the Virginia Cavaliers on December 16, Wofford secured its best win of the season, which was a 71-70 road victory. Rachael Rose put up a team-best 21 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in the game against Virginia.

Next best wins

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 11

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on November 29

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Wofford is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Wofford faces the 233rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Terriers' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Wofford's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

