2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wofford Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Wofford be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Wofford's complete tournament resume.
How Wofford ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|242
Wofford's best wins
Against the Virginia Cavaliers on December 16, Wofford secured its best win of the season, which was a 71-70 road victory. Rachael Rose put up a team-best 21 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in the game against Virginia.
Next best wins
- 82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on November 14
- 74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 11
- 63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on November 29
Wofford's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Wofford is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Wofford faces the 233rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Terriers' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Wofford's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Wofford's next game
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
