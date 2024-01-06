The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) after winning six straight home games. The Catamounts are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -6.5 150.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Wofford has played six games this season that have gone over 150.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Wofford's games this season has been 157.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wofford has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Carolina (7-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 9.1% more often than Wofford (6-5-0) this season.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 3 27.3% 77.4 158 66.4 143 142.6 Wofford 6 54.5% 80.6 158 76.6 143 146.8

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

Against the spread in SoCon games, the Catamounts were 12-8-0 last season.

The Terriers score an average of 80.6 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Wofford has put together a 5-5 ATS record and an 8-5 overall record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 7-4-0 1-1 4-7-0 Wofford 6-5-0 4-1 10-1-0

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits

Western Carolina Wofford 6-0 Home Record 5-0 6-2 Away Record 3-3 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-1-0 86 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-0-0

