The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) welcome in the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts have averaged.

Wofford has put together a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Terriers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 227th.

The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts allow.

Wofford is 8-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

At home Wofford is putting up 90.2 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75).

At home, the Terriers concede 72 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.7.

Wofford knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule