How to Watch Wofford vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) welcome in the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts have averaged.
- Wofford has put together a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 227th.
- The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts allow.
- Wofford is 8-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison
- At home Wofford is putting up 90.2 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75).
- At home, the Terriers concede 72 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.7.
- Wofford knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (35.6%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 75-55
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/3/2024
|VMI
|W 87-85
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/13/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
