The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Carolina vs. Wofford matchup.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-6.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-5.5) 150.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

Wofford has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terriers have been an underdog by 6 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Western Carolina has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Catamounts' 13 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.