Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly ACC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Duke
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +200
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: W 67-59 vs Notre Dame
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. North Carolina
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +175
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 65-55 vs Clemson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Clemson
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 65-55 vs North Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +700
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: W 86-82 vs Miami (FL)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +800
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: L 86-82 vs Wake Forest
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: W 83-70 vs Louisville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Duke
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. NC State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: W 76-60 vs Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Virginia
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: L 76-60 vs NC State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Boston College
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: W 95-87 vs Georgia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Syracuse
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 86-66 vs Duke
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Boston College
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win ACC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 77-74 vs Florida State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Florida State
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win ACC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: W 77-74 vs Virginia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: L 95-87 vs Boston College
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: L 67-59 vs Duke
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
15. Louisville
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: L 83-70 vs Pittsburgh
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.