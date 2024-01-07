Adam Thielen vs. the Buccaneers' Defense: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18 at Bank of America Stadium, where they'll face Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers pass catchers' matchup versus the Buccaneers' pass defense, continue reading.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|126.8
|7.9
|29
|86
|7.05
Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen has collected 101 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,002 (62.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 134 times and has four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking second-last in the NFL with 2,673 total passing yards (167.1 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards per attempt (4.7).
- The Panthers' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 14.8 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 32nd with 4,311 total yards (269.4 per game).
- Carolina ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 35.5 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Panthers air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 40 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.
Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Antoine Winfield Jr. has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 117 tackles, 5.0 TFL, five sacks, and 12 passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Tampa Bay has given up the highest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 3,697 (231.1 per game).
- The Buccaneers are conceding the ninth-fewest points in the league, 20.3 per game.
- 10 players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|134
|44
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|101
|12
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.9
|29
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1002
|117
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.6
|7.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|342
|5.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|5.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
