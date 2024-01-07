The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) hit the road for an NFC South clash against the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Buccaneers vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Buccaneers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 6.9 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.9 to 4).

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Buccaneers have won three of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

Tampa Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

This season, the Panthers have won two out of the 16 games, or 12.5%, in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-4)



Tampa Bay (-4) The Buccaneers have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-6-0).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread when it is 4-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Panthers have registered a 5-10-1 record against the spread this year.

Carolina has an ATS record of 1-6 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) The two teams average a combined one less point per game (36) than this game's over/under of 37 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.7 more points per game (45.7) than this game's total of 37 points.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Buccaneers' 16 games with a set total.

In the Panthers' 16 games with a set total, five have hit the over (31.2%).

Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 57.2 6 33.2 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 15 185.5 11 15.3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.