Will Chuba Hubbard Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 18?
When the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Chuba Hubbard find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Hubbard has churned out a team-high 819 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Hubbard also has 224 receiving yards (14 ypg) on 37 catches.
- Hubbard has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.
Chuba Hubbard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|9
|60
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|2
|16
|0
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|14
|41
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|9
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|19
|88
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|15
|28
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|16
|58
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|9
|23
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|10
|57
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|14
|45
|1
|5
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|25
|104
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|23
|87
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|22
|87
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|16
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|11
|45
|0
|4
|26
|0
