The Clemson Tigers (8-6) face the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles average 15.9 more points per game (84.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69.0).

When it scores more than 69.0 points, Florida State is 11-3.

Clemson has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.9 points.

The Tigers average 74.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.6 the Seminoles allow.

Clemson has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Florida State has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

The Tigers are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Seminoles allow to opponents (37.1%).

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule