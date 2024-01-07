The Clemson Tigers (8-6) face the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles average 15.9 more points per game (84.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69.0).
  • When it scores more than 69.0 points, Florida State is 11-3.
  • Clemson has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.9 points.
  • The Tigers average 74.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.6 the Seminoles allow.
  • Clemson has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.
  • Florida State has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
  • The Tigers are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Seminoles allow to opponents (37.1%).

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
  • Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Air Force W 70-54 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/22/2023 East Tennessee State W 73-50 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ North Carolina L 82-76 Carmichael Arena
1/7/2024 Florida State - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/14/2024 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.