Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Smith-Marsette's stats can be found on this page.

Smith-Marsette's season stats include 45 yards on seven receptions (6.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus eight carries for 74 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted eight times.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Panthers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (LP/foot): 33 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Read More About This Game

Smith-Marsette 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 7 45 45 0 6.4

Smith-Marsette Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Titans 1 1 14 0 Week 14 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 18 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 3 12 0

