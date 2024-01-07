Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly Women's MEAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
MEAC Power Rankings
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: W 94-33 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
2. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 48-45 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coppin State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
3. Coppin State
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: W 64-51 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
4. Howard
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: L 79-76 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 48-45 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
6. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-18
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 79-76 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
7. Delaware State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 64-51 vs Coppin State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morgan State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
8. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-15 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: L 94-33 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
