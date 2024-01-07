The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will square off against their NFC South-rival, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) in a matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will attempt to pull off an upset as 4-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Buccaneers go up against the Panthers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up seven times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Buccaneers have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost 12 times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this season.

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging seven points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in six games.

The Buccaneers have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied three times.

In 16 games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in two games (0-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in 13 games (2-11), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first half in seven games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Panthers have won the second half in seven games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in three games.

The Buccaneers have won the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.9 points on average in the second half.

