For their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM , the Carolina Panthers (2-14) have 14 players on the injury report.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Panthers' last game finished in a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers squared off against the New Orleans Saints in their most recent outing, falling 23-13.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Eddy Pineiro K Hamstring Doubtful Tae Davis LB Illness Questionable Troy Hill CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable Johnny Hekker P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Burns OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Finger Doubtful Bryce Young QB Back Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Ribs Questionable Tristan Wirfs OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jake Camarda P Knee Questionable Carlton Davis CB Concussion Questionable K.J. Britt LB Calf Doubtful Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Full Participation In Practice Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Questionable Trey Palmer WR Hip Questionable Mike Greene DL Calf Out Kaevon Merriweather S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Questionable Cam Gill OLB Knee Questionable

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Buccaneers or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank worst in total yards per game on offense (269.4), but at least they've been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (298.1).

The Panthers have lots of room to get better, as they rank second-worst in points per game (14.8) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (25.4).

On offense, the Panthers are a bottom-five pass offense, generating just 167.1 passing yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, they are excelling on the other side of the ball, ceding just 175.1 passing yards per contest (third-best).

Carolina ranks 20th in the NFL with 102.4 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 123.0 rushing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Panthers sport a -7 turnover margin this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)

Buccaneers (-4) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)

Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180) Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.