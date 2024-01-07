Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
NFC South rivals clash when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 4.5 points. The game's total has been listed at 37.5 points.
Before the Buccaneers play the Panthers, here are their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Panthers as they prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-225
|+188
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-1.
- The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, five of Carolina's 16 games have gone over the point total.
- Tampa Bay has a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Six of Tampa Bay's 16 games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
