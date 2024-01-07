Sunday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-59 win, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks took care of business in their most recent game 89-66 against Florida on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks beat the Utah Utes (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 10 by a score of 78-69, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 39.8 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 51 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball) and have a +517 scoring differential overall.

The Gamecocks are averaging 100.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 79.4 points per contest.

In home games, South Carolina is ceding 16.6 fewer points per game (40) than in away games (56.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.