Sunday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at Colonial Life Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-59 and heavily favors South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Gamecocks took care of business in their most recent game 89-66 against Florida on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Gamecocks beat the No. 15 Utah Utes, 78-69, on December 10.

The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 39.8 points per game with a +517 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 51 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

The Gamecocks score 100.8 points per game at home, compared to 79.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 21.4 points per contest.

At home, South Carolina is giving up 16.6 fewer points per game (40) than in away games (56.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.