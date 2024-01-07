The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will try to build on a 13-game winning stretch when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 51.0 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.0 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.

South Carolina has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.8 points.

The Gamecocks average 90.8 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.

When South Carolina puts up more than 57.8 points, it is 13-0.

When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 90.8 points, it is 13-3.

This year the Gamecocks are shooting 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 45.9% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green W 93-62 Stroh Center 12/30/2023 @ East Carolina W 73-36 Minges Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Florida W 89-66 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/7/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena 1/11/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena 1/15/2024 Kentucky - Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State Schedule