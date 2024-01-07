The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will attempt to continue a 13-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 27.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Gamecocks give up (51).

Mississippi State has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 51 points.

South Carolina has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.8 points.

The 90.8 points per game the Gamecocks record are 33 more points than the Bulldogs give up (57.8).

When South Carolina scores more than 57.8 points, it is 13-0.

Mississippi State is 13-3 when giving up fewer than 90.8 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 17.1% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green W 93-62 Stroh Center 12/30/2023 @ East Carolina W 73-36 Minges Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Florida W 89-66 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/7/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena 1/11/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena 1/15/2024 Kentucky - Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State Schedule