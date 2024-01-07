The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will look to extend a 13-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 27.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (51).

Mississippi State is 13-3 when it scores more than 51 points.

South Carolina's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Gamecocks record 90.8 points per game, 33 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina is 13-0 when scoring more than 57.8 points.

Mississippi State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 45.9% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

South Carolina Schedule