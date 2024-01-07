Should you bet on Stephen Sullivan getting into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has posted a 125-yard campaign thus far (13.9 yards per game), reeling in 12 balls on 22 targets.

Sullivan does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0 Week 16 Packers 5 3 21 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.