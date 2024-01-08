The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Hornets 111

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6.5)

Hornets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.9)

Bulls (-3.9) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Bulls' .486 ATS win percentage (18-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .424 mark (14-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 9-12 ATS record Charlotte racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Chicago's games have gone over the total 48.6% of the time this season (18 out of 37), less often than Charlotte's games have (17 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 8-6, while the Hornets are 7-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) and 25th defensively (120.1 points conceded).

Charlotte is the fourth-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (41.1) and 24th in rebounds allowed (44.9).

The Hornets are 24th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte commits 13.2 turnovers per game and force 13.4 per game, ranking 18th and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.3). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.7%.

