The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • South Carolina State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 196th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 7.3 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Bison give up (78.4).
  • South Carolina State is 3-0 when it scores more than 78.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 14.3 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (66.0).
  • At home the Bulldogs are conceding 77.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they are away (85.7).
  • At home, South Carolina State drains 7.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than on the road (26.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ Nebraska L 91-62 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 86-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/6/2024 Norfolk State L 79-72 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 Howard - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/20/2024 North Carolina Central - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/27/2024 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.