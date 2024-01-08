How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- South Carolina State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 196th.
- The Bulldogs put up 7.3 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Bison give up (78.4).
- South Carolina State is 3-0 when it scores more than 78.4 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 14.3 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (66.0).
- At home the Bulldogs are conceding 77.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they are away (85.7).
- At home, South Carolina State drains 7.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than on the road (26.1%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 86-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|L 79-72
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|Howard
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/20/2024
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/27/2024
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
