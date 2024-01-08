The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

South Carolina State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 196th.

The Bulldogs put up 7.3 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Bison give up (78.4).

South Carolina State is 3-0 when it scores more than 78.4 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 14.3 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (66.0).

At home the Bulldogs are conceding 77.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they are away (85.7).

At home, South Carolina State drains 7.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than on the road (26.1%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule