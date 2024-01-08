The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Howard vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Howard Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline FanDuel Howard (-4.5) 154.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Howard Betting Trends

South Carolina State has put together an 8-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread eight times this year (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Howard has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Bison games have hit the over 11 out of 15 times this season.

