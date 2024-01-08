South Carolina State vs. Howard January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's MEAC slate includes the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) against the Howard Bison (4-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchel Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb McCarty: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Seth Towns: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|258th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|77.5
|118th
|354th
|82.1
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|334th
|68th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|36.2
|208th
|9th
|13.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|349th
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|115th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.5
|178th
|342nd
|14.7
|Turnovers
|15.0
|351st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.