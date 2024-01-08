DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (16-21) will visit Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 8, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Total Fantasy Pts 875.3 1291.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 36.9 Fantasy Rank 34 -

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier provides the Hornets 23.7 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets put up 109.5 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 120.1 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -350 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, 27th in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.9.

The Hornets hit 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (20th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.6%.

Charlotte has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (14th in league).

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

The Bulls' -89 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 109.1 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 111.5 per outing (sixth in the league).

The 43.2 rebounds per game Chicago averages rank 21st in the NBA, and are 1.4 fewer than the 44.6 its opponents grab per contest.

The Bulls knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 35.5% rate (21st in the NBA), compared to the 13.9 per contest their opponents make while shooting 36.6% from deep.

Chicago has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (third in NBA play) while forcing 13.9 (sixth in the league).

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Plus/Minus Per Game -7.6 -3.4 Usage Percentage 28.3% 25.4% True Shooting Pct 56.9% 56.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 5.6% Assist Pct 32% 23.2%

