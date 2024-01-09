Tuesday's contest at Coleman Coliseum has the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-0 SEC) squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-71 win, as our model heavily favors Alabama.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

South Carolina vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, South Carolina 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-10.8)

Alabama (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Alabama is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina's 9-3-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in nine games, while Gamecocks games have gone over four times. Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while South Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game, 183rd in college basketball, and are giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball.

South Carolina ranks 160th in the nation at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 31.4 its opponents average.

South Carolina connects on 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

South Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks commit 9.4 per game (23rd in college basketball) and force 10.1 (317th in college basketball).

