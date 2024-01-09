Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5, 0-0 SEC) playing the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Nelson: 14.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Aaron Estrada: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Griffen: 9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Carolina vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 3rd 92.2 Points Scored 73.9 210th 313th 77.5 Points Allowed 63.2 28th 64th 39.7 Rebounds 36.5 190th 44th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 4th 11.3 3pt Made 8.8 69th 75th 15.7 Assists 14.9 102nd 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

