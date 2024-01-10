The Winthrop Eagles (6-6) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-6) in a clash of Big South teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Ryce: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leonor Paisana: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blessing Okoh: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Tilda Sjokvist: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryanna Brady: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Mara Neira: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ashley Carrillo: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.