Wofford vs. Mercer January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) meeting the Mercer Bears (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wofford Players to Watch
- Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Dillon Bailey: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jake Davis: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wofford vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|Wofford Rank
|Wofford AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|66th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|69.7
|290th
|317th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|207th
|85th
|39
|Rebounds
|34.3
|273rd
|197th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|47th
|16.4
|Assists
|13.6
|170th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|130th
