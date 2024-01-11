Charleston (SC) vs. Elon January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|125th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|80.4
|69th
|292nd
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|305th
|79th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|36.3
|202nd
|24th
|12
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|175th
|32nd
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|159th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.7
|166th
|118th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|174th
