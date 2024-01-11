The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at HTC Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kylan Blackmon: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kevin Easley Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jimmy Nichols: 9.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

Donovan Gregory: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Justin Abson: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

CJ Huntley: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 64th 80.6 Points Scored 79.6 79th 338th 79.5 Points Allowed 64.0 38th 9th 43.8 Rebounds 42.7 15th 12th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th 143rd 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 170th 92nd 15.2 Assists 15.9 62nd 253rd 12.6 Turnovers 9.4 31st

