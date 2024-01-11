Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's SoCon slate includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4) against the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Wofford Players to Watch
- Rachael Rose: 20.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evangelia Paulk: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Indiya Clarke: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Jayde Gamble: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ayanna Khalfani: 9.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Khalis Cain: 7.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
