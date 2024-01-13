Furman vs. East Tennessee State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 14.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 14.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
Furman vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|22nd
|84.7
|Points Scored
|72.2
|250th
|345th
|80.2
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|106th
|58th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|39.8
|58th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|28th
|38th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|16th
|18.2
|Assists
|11.2
|327th
|336th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|174th
