Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4) against the Furman Paladins (8-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Jayde Gamble: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ayanna Khalfani: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Khalis Cain: 6.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Isys Grady: 10.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

