Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) facing the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Samage Teel: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaleb Scott: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Richards: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|222nd
|73.3
|Points Scored
|78.3
|102nd
|229th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|216th
|58th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|35.0
|247th
|89th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|310th
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|247th
|299th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.7
|108th
|85th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
