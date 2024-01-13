The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) meet the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Radford Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

KJ Doucet: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Timmerman: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Antoine: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Winthrop vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 88th 78.9 Points Scored 73.5 218th 109th 67.9 Points Allowed 68.6 125th 135th 37.7 Rebounds 36.5 193rd 99th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th 154th 7.8 3pt Made 8.1 126th 253rd 12.5 Assists 12.1 284th 197th 11.9 Turnovers 11.0 110th

