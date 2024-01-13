The Radford Highlanders (4-9) meet the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Winthrop vs. Radford Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

