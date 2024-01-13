Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Citadel Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Citadel Players to Watch

  • Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Winston Hill: 8.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Madison Durr: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Elijah Morgan: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Wofford vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank
218th 73.4 Points Scored 80.1 67th
57th 65.5 Points Allowed 75.9 290th
94th 38.7 Rebounds 40.1 56th
153rd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th
224th 7.2 3pt Made 9.7 31st
318th 11.5 Assists 16.4 50th
96th 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

