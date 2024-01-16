Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Joseph Girard III: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chase Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 43rd 82.3 Points Scored 71.7 263rd 130th 69.2 Points Allowed 71.1 178th 81st 39.1 Rebounds 42.1 19th 212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 12.1 20th 33rd 9.6 3pt Made 6.7 254th 25th 17.6 Assists 13.1 220th 55th 10.2 Turnovers 12.3 232nd

