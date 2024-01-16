Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) against the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Carolina vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank 171st 75.5 Points Scored 75.4 176th 20th 63.1 Points Allowed 69.4 136th 158th 37.1 Rebounds 37.8 129th 140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8 273rd 73rd 8.8 3pt Made 8 135th 81st 15.4 Assists 12.8 236th 20th 9.2 Turnovers 11 113th

