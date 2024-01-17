Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) meeting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Kobe Langley: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|88th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|73.2
|221st
|151st
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|85th
|108th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|38.3
|108th
|197th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|138th
|16th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|233rd
|104th
|14.9
|Assists
|11.4
|321st
|31st
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.4
|63rd
