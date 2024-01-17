Furman vs. VMI January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) play the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Furman vs. VMI Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Furman vs. VMI Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|281st
|70.6
|Points Scored
|83.5
|29th
|229th
|73
|Points Allowed
|80.1
|345th
|45th
|40.4
|Rebounds
|40
|57th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|86th
|180th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.4
|45th
|319th
|11.5
|Assists
|17.6
|20th
|359th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|14.1
|332nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.