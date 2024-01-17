Presbyterian vs. High Point January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) against the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Samage Teel: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Kimani Hamilton: 14.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Duke Miles: 18.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Trae Benham: 10.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Presbyterian vs. High Point Stat Comparison
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|116th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|85.3
|19th
|188th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|214th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|44.4
|3rd
|312th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|39th
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.1
|57th
|133rd
|14.2
|Assists
|13.1
|215th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
