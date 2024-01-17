South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) against the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Alves: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|257th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|77.3
|128th
|207th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|63.0
|20th
|326th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|41.1
|29th
|279th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|9th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5.6
|325th
|149th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.1
|215th
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|241st
