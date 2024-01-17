The Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyler Filewich: 10.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Dillon Bailey: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Jackson Sivills: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Seymour: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Karon Boyd: 8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 58th 80.6 Points Scored 72.8 235th 302nd 76.6 Points Allowed 67.8 104th 48th 40.3 Rebounds 40.4 45th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 11.8 27th 33rd 9.6 3pt Made 7.7 160th 56th 16.1 Assists 11.3 324th 146th 11.4 Turnovers 11.5 156th

