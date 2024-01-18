Charleston (SC) vs. Towson January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) face a fellow CAA squad, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Butler: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Christian May: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|105th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|66.1
|334th
|241st
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|43rd
|55th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|41.2
|28th
|26th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.1
|5th
|18th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|310th
|139th
|14.1
|Assists
|10.3
|343rd
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.3
|231st
