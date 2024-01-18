Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8), at 6:30 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 16 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mariah Frazier: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Alexis Black: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

