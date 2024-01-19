The San Antonio Spurs (5-29), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (8-25). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Hornets vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSW

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier posts 23.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miles Bridges averages 20.4 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 13 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Brandon Miller averages 14.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Nick Richards averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 7.3 boards.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.

Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tre Jones this year.

Hornets vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Hornets Spurs 109.5 Points Avg. 111.2 120.1 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 46.5% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.7% Three Point % 34.2%

