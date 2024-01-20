Saturday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • CJ Fulton: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryce Butler: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank
35th 82.6 Points Scored 79.1 79th
234th 73.4 Points Allowed 74.5 262nd
260th 34.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st
244th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.6 27th
64th 8.8 3pt Made 10.1 16th
275th 12.2 Assists 14.5 118th
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

