Saturday's Big South schedule includes the High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South) against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

  • Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • RJ Johnson: 16 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daren Patrick: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Duke Miles: 19.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 11.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
13th 85.3 Points Scored 69.2 298th
218th 72.7 Points Allowed 75.5 280th
3rd 44.4 Rebounds 32.9 324th
34th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 313th
64th 8.8 3pt Made 7.2 214th
224th 12.9 Assists 11 330th
85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 198th

